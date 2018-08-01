NAB again summons Shehbaz in Punjab Power Company case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in the Punjab Power Company case.

The PML-N chief has been directed to appear before the NAB Lahore office on August 20 when he would likely be quizzed with regard to the case.

Shehbaz had earlier appeared before NAB in July for questioning with regard to a probe pertaining to alleged financial irregularities in the Punjab Power Company (PPC) and the Saaf Pani Company (SPC).

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed had earlier conceded before the Supreme Court that a single drop of water couldn’t be made available to the people of the province despite the government having spent Rs four billion on the Saaf Pani Project.

The chief secretary told the judges that so far Rs four billion had been spent on Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC), set up with an aim to ensure supply of potable water to the people, but not a single drop of water could be supplied.

Justice Nisar expressed displeasure over the authorities, saying so much money was squandered on advertisement campaign, but the project couldn’t be completed.

He reiterated that everyone will be held to account and that he will ensure every single penny of public money is returned to the national exchequer.—NNI