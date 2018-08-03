NA session could be summoned on August 13 or 14: Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar says National Assembly session has to be convened by 15th of this month as required under the constitution.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday, he said under the constitution the session has to be convened maximum after twenty one days of general election.

The Minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan is completing all requirements, and the process will be completed by 12th of this month.

He said the assembly session could be summoned on 13th or 14th of this month if all formalities are completed by the ECP.

Explaining procedure to be completed by the ECP before the assembly session, Syed Ali Zafar said after consolidation and notification of election results the ECP will require all the notified candidates to submit details of expenditures incurred on their election campaigns. After that there is time for independent candidates to join political parties.

He said in the next step, party lists will be sent to the ECP, and then decision about seats reserved for women and minorities will be taken.

He said the Election Commission will issue a notification after completing this entire procedure, which will lead to summoning of the National Assembly session.

The Information Minister said in the first session, election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Prime Minister will be held. He said under the constitution, this election process can take three to four days.

Replying to a question, the Information Minister said the caretaker government will leave behind a guideline for the next elected government in various sectors, including finance, foreign affairs, energy, petroleum and water resources.

He said the caretaker government worked extensively during the last two months, which will hopefully benefit the next government.

Earlier, the Information Minister attended a briefing at National Archives of Pakistan where he was briefed about the nature and functioning of the institution.

The Minister appreciated the important role of National Archives in preserving and maintaining official records and history.