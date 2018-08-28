Musharraf once again refuses to return due to ill-health, security concerns

ISLAMABAD: Former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf has once again refused to return to Pakistan, his lawyer said Tuesday, citing ill-health and security concerns.

Musharraf’s counsel said that the former president faced security risk and was not medically cleared by the doctors in Dubai to travel. He asserted that Musharraf will appear before the court if president level security is provided to him.

A three-member bench of the special court headed by Justice Yawar Ali will hear the high treason case on August 29. The court has summoned the interior secretary for explanation in the case.

“The interior secretary should explain it personally to court why Musharraf did not appear before court despite issuance of arrest warrants,” the judge remarked.

The judge had earlier said that argument would be held over the legal statement of section 342 and whether trial could be initiated without recording statement.—NNI