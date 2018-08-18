Murad Shah sworn in as Sindh chief minister

KARACHI: Newly-elected Leader of the House in Sindh Assembly Syed Murad Ali Shah has sworn in as Sindh chief minister on Saturday.

Acting governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani administered the oath to Shah, who was earlier elected as the chief executive of the province for a second term.

Parliamentarians, lawmakers, government officials and other dignitaries attended the ceremony at the Governor House.

He was elected the new CM on Thursday by the Sindh Assembly. He secured 97 votes out of 158 votes polled in the election for leader of the house.— NNI