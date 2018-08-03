Muharram scene to be cut from Satyameva Jayate

Web Desk: Indian Muslim population have been protesting against John Ibraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate for portraying the holy event of Muharram in a poor light.

In order to avoid any trouble, the producer of the movie have decided to get rid of the offensive sequence even before submitting the film to the Central Board of Film Certification.

According to the source, “The producers T-series and Nikhil Advani feel that it’s better not to wait for the censor board’s directive when it comes to matters that affect religious sentiments. They will remove the Muharram sequence before the film goes to the board.”