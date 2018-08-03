MQM to join PTI in the government: Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen says an understanding has been reached with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and hopefully it will join PTI in the government.

Addressing a joint press conference with leaders of MQM-P at Bani Gala in Islamabad this afternoon, Jahangir Tareen said both parties are building on the earlier contacts for formation of government.

He said the manifesto of PTI gives deep importance to devolution of power and an effective local government system.