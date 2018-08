A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan led by its Convener, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen in Islamabad today.

They discussed matters pertaining prevailing political situation and their alliance at the Center.

The MQM-Pakistan delegation also included Amir Khan, Faisal Subzwari, Waseem Akhtar and Kunwar Naveed Jamil.

The MQM delegation is also expected to meet Chairman PTI Imran Khan later today at his Bani Gala residence.