MQM announces to support PTI for opposition leader in Sindh Assembly

Karachi: Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) has announced to support PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh for the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly.

PTI’s delegation under the supervision of Haleem Adil Sheikh, reached at Bahadrabad Markaz. In the meeting, MQM leader Khuwaja Izhar announced to support PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh for opposition leader in Sindh Assembly.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said, “Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy-Speaker in Sindh Assembly will be brought with consensus.”

“Strong opposition is necessary to terminate corruption in Sindh,” he added.

According to report, PTI’s delegation will also meet Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr and Shehyar Mehr today.