Mother throws kids out of window from burning fourth floor

Web Desk: In China, a mother of two kids threw them out of the window from a burning fourth floor, for neighbor to catch. Both of the kids survived the fire.

Sadly, mother failed to save herself and was found lying unconscious in the flat and died in the hospital.

The two children, were saved by neighbours who caught them with bed sheets. It is said that the mother as well as her son and daughter were trapped in their four-floor home after a fire had broken out.

The girl sustained fractures on the leg and is set to undergo surgery.

Source: Deccanchronicle