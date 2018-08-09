Mother less likely to pamper the second-born kids, study

Web Desk: Almost every siblings argue over who is loved more by their mother or who is her favorite. A recent study has found that mothers hold similar views and attitudes when parenting their first and second children, but their parenting behaviors with their two children differ.

The mother’s behavior with first-born and second-born children were not similar in rank order. Like mother who engaged in a lot of play with their first-born did not necessarily engage in a lot of play with their second-born.

According to the study’s result, the first-born children tended to be more sociable and emotionally available to mothers than second-born children.

However, siblings behave differently from one another by 20 months of age and mothers behave differently when interacting with their two children at the same age.

