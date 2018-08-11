Mother discovers her baby is still alive during her funeral

Web Desk: The mother of seven-month-old baby who was declared dead at the hospital, discovered her little girl was still alive during her funeral.

The woman, Ivis Montoya, realized that her baby girl was still breathing inside the church, in the city of San Pedro Sula, reported MailOnline.

The baby was admitted to hospital on August 3 after suffering from diarrhea caused by bacterial infection. Despite treatment, the child was pronounced dead three days later and the death certificate was also issued.

The baby’s body was placed on a chair in the church due to no money for a coffin. It was a point when mother noticed that her daughter was still breathing.

The mother rushed to local clinic where medical staff administered the baby with some medicine. Then she was taken to the intensive care unit where she is said to be in serious condition.