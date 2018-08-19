Mir Jam Kamal sworn in as CM Balochistan

QUETTA: Mir Jam Kamal Khan sworn in as 16th Chief Minister of Balochistan at a graceful ceremony at Governor House in Quetta on Sunday.

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai administered oath to him.

Oath taking ceremony was attended by the Speaker Provincial Assembly Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo, Deputy Speaker Assembly Sardar Babar Musa Khel, Caretaker Chief Minister Allauddin Marri, elected representatives and high ranking officials.

Mir Jam Kamal was elected as Leader of the House during Balochistan Assembly session yesterday. He secured 39 votes in secret ballot poll.