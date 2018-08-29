Miandad reacts to Aamir Liaquat’s criticism on PTI leadership

KARACHI: Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad Wednesday reacted strongly over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat’s recent tirade against his own party and termed the televangelist-turned-politician’s act “against Pakistan’s interest”.

In a video posted on his social media page, the former cricketer maintained that Dr Aamir Liaquat should stop raising hue and cry over minor issues as it could hamper the PTI-led government’s mission to bring meaningful change in Pakistan.

The cricketer who was a part of the team which won the 1992 World Cup under Imran Khan’s captaincy, also dared the PTI MNA to contest polls against him if he thinks he won not because of PTI chief Imran Khan but his own popularity.

“If you think you won due to your own popularity, then let me contest against you on a PTI ticket and I will see how many votes you get,” said Miandad. He also warned Dr Aamir Liaquat about a disciplinary action his party chief Imran Khan might take against him if he creates such issues.

“I know Imran Khan’s nature, he doesn’t tolerate such violation of discipline, back in his cricketing days, he used to throw out people who create such petty issues or throw tantrums,” said Miandad.

Talking to a private television channel over the issue, the disgruntled PTI leader said that he respects the legendary cricketer and can’t even think of contesting polls against him. “He (Javed Miandad) is our national hero, if he ever decides to contest polls against me, I will withdraw my candidature and even run his election campaign,” said Aamir Liaquat.—NNI