Meeting held between Army Chief, Saudi crown prince in Mina

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman held a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Mina last night.

The Crown Prince congratulated Army Chief on performing Hajj.

According to ISPR, both discussed wide ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor, tweeted, “Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman invited Chief of Army Staff for a meeting followed by dinner at Mina last night. Saudi Crown Prince congratulated COAS on performing Hajj. Both discussed wide ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security.”

“Prince Mohammad Bin Salman expressed his strong optimism about success of Pakistan in defeating challenges at hand. Crown Prince also expressed his best wishes & support to the newly elected government. COAS thanked his highness for best wishes and support for Pakistan,” he tweeted again.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman expressed his strong optimism about success of Pakistan in defeating challenges at hand. Crown Prince also expressed his best wishes & support to the newly elected government.

