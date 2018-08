Mastung: Three security personnel of Counter Terrorism Department Balochistan were injured in a blast near their vehicle in Mastung on Saturday night.

Police sources states, “The CTD personnel were on the way to Nushki when an IED planted along the roadside exploded.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal has strongly condemned the blast.

In a statement, he said that government is fully committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the province.