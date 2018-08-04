Martyrs Day of Police being observed today

Islamabad: Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed today to pay tribute to police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives in the war against terror.

Besides Quran khwani for the departed souls, special functions will be held across the country to pay honour to the sacrifices of police force for establishing peace.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hassan Askari in a message said, “Police martyrs have written a history of bravery and courage with their blood.”

The Chief Minister said that peace has been restored due to their sacrifices and martyrs’ role in maintaining peace will always be remembered.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Syed Kaleem Imam talking to media in Lahore said that martyrs are the pride of Punjab police and their sacrifices are the bright examples for the whole police force.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi in a statement in Karachi said sacrifices of the martyred police personnel will be written in golden words in the history.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, glowing tributes will be paid to one thousand and three hundred police officers and jawans who were martyred in suicide attacks, bomb blasts and targeted killings since 2006.

A ceremony was organized at Police Lines Islamabad in connection with Police Martyrs Day today to pay tribute to those policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of day.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Jan Muhammad, senior police officers and families of the martyrs of police attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Inspector General said they will never forget the policemen who laid down their lives for the country.

He said a special package is being introduced for the families of the police martyrs.