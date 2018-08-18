Web Desk: Recently, hundreds of users across Instagram, became the victims of a hack. Users are reported being locked out of their accounts, after hackers gained access and changed the email addresses to ones with Russain domain names.

The strange thing is that in none of the accounts have hackers deleted images or posted anything new, offensive or otherwise. But the passwords and phone numbers have been changed, with email addresses changed to ones with Russian domain.

In many cases, the display pictures were also changed, to Disney or Pixar characters, with the bio information deleted.

How to regain the access?

Well, the easiest way to regain access to an account is through the linked email address, which makes this hack a problem for a lot of people. Most of the hacked accounts didn’t have two-factor-authentication set up. Likely the added security helped some but wasn’t completely impregnable.

Instagram says it’s aware of a hack and is shutting down access to each of them as they spot them and starting a remediation process. Meanwhile, victims should wait. But for the rest of you with un-hacked accounts, it’s probably wise to enable two-factor authentication and make sure you stay away from third-party app download.