Man goes almost blind after eating raw chicken

Web Desk: It is a scary story for food lovers. a man went blind after he was infected with roundworm parasite from eating raw chicken sushi.

A Japanese man who consumed raw chicken sushi became infected with a parasite which could have sent him blind. Growths of his lungs and liver have also developed because of the parasite.

According to report, he contracted the infection from eating chicken sashimi, an uncooked sushi. Then he went to hospital complaining of stomach pain for 10 days. Doctors diagnosed him with toxocariasis.

Scans further revealed clumps of cells called nodules in the man’s chest and his liver.

Blood tests showed a high level of white blood cells, suggesting an infection as well.

Although fish can be eaten raw and rare beef steak is popular, raw chicken is usually considered to be dangerous because it is likely to contain salmonella, a bacteria which causes unpleasant and potentially life-threatening food poisoning.