Man confuses Obama with Osama on a quiz show & internet is freaking out

Web Desk: After a woman who used three lifelines to answer where the Great Wall of China is, another man is giving her some serious competition with his stupidity.

choking on my own tongue. pic.twitter.com/9VtRysTXEL — bobby (@bobby) August 13, 2018

This gentleman confused Barack Obama with Osama Bin Laden. Comedian Evan Kaufman was a contestant on the game show, the $100,000 Pyramid, a word association game. Mr. Kaufman had to offer clues to his partner so he could guess the answer to ‘People Whose Last Name is Obama”. After this, his clip went viral.

wait. wait. wait. what happened after? Is this real? Could he not see? I need more!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2018

Kaufman tried to defend his mistake, “Let me tell you the story about perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life. #KillMe,” he tweeted. After explaining his state of mind during the show in his initial tweets, Mr Kaufman says he froze when he saw the square flip. “I can’t just say Barack. What I should have said was, ‘Michelle, Sasha, Malia, Bo! The PORTUGUESE WATER DOG BO!'” he tweeted.

“Who else is a famous Obama?” My brain is racing. I need to list multiple people. I can’t just say Barack. What I should have said was, “Michelle, Sasha, Malia, Bo! The PORTUGUESE WATER DOG BO!” (7/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018