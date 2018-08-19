Maleeha terms Kofi Annan as great leader

Islamabad: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, has described former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan as a great leader and statesman.

In a tweet, mourning the death of the Ghanian diplomat and former UN Secretary General, she said Pakistan is saddened by Annan’s passing away and his contributions to the UN and international peace will always be remembered.

Ambassador Lodhi also sent a similar message of condolence to her Ghanian counterpart, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee.