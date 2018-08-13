Macau to beat Qatar and become World’s richest place by 2020

Web Desk: Currently, Qatar is known as the richest place in the world but it seems that Macau is all set to overtake Qatar. The global casino hub’s economy by 2020 will reach the equivalent of about $143,116 per person.

The projections from the International Monetary Fund said, “The global casino hub’s economy will reach the equivalent of about $143,116 per person by 2020 and will help in putting Macau ahead of Qatar, which will reach $139,151 in the same time frame.”

Macau has become a gambling center since returning to Chinese control two decades ago. Beside this, Luxembourg, Ireland and Norway made the top 10 places expected to be the world’s wealthiest by 2020. While the US occupied the place 12.