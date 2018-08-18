Lost a part of my childhood: SRK on demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Web Desk: All the Indian celebrities are mourning the death of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Loved and respected by millions of people across the nation, he has left an indelible imprint on the country’s economy, social as well as political development of India.

Recently, in an emotional and moving post, Shah Rukh Khan paid his tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He wrote that he has lost a part of his childhood.

“I had the opportunity to meet him and spend lots of time discussing poetry, films, politics and our ailing knees. I also had the privilege of enacting one of his poems for screen. He was fondly addressed as ‘Baapji’ at home. Today the country has lost a Father figure and a great leader. Personally I have lost a part of my childhood and growing up memories of learning smiling and of course poetry. I consider myself the luckiest to have had his influence on my life during my formative years. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Will miss your smiling face, Baapji.”

For The Poet Prime Minister of our country, love you Baapji…https://t.co/IKTYouMdiypic.twitter.com/kLO4JAHvNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2018

Other celebrities also paid tribute to him.

Former Prime Minister Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee‘s visionary ideas and contributions for India were truly remarkable. The nation will always remember… #RIP

My thoughts and condolences to the family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 16, 2018