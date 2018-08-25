Lorenzo on MotoGP pole for British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE: Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo gave his hopes of catching Marc Marquez in the championship standings a boost by claiming pole for the British Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Spaniard edged out Ducati team-mate Andrea Dovizioso by 0.159 seconds with France’s Johann Zarco completing the front row of the grid.

In a delayed qualifying session due to heavy rain at Silverstone and a crash that saw Tito Rabat taken to hospital with multiple right leg fractures, championship leader Marquez was happy just to escape unscathed.

Marquez will start from fifth, behind Cal Crutchlow, who is hoping to become the first British rider to win on home soil.

Veteran Valentino Rossi stands between Marquez and Lorenzo in the championship standings, but the Italian’s 59-point deficit to Marquez threatens to grow after the nine-time world champion could only qualify down in 12th.

Earlier, Spain’s Jorge Martin claimed his seventh pole position of the season to start Sunday’s Moto3 race from the front of the grid.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi will start from way down in 11th handing Martin the chance to usurp the Italian’s 12-point lead in the standings.—AFP