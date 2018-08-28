Long-term cooking with coal, wood can cause cardiovascular death

Web Desk: Scientists have found that cooking with coal, wood or charcoal as fuel is associated with an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease, reported Deccanchronicle.

Dr Derrick Bennett, study author, University of Oxford, UK, said, “Our study suggests that people who use solid fuels for cooking should switch to electricity or gas as soon as possible.”

Cooking with solids lead to premature death from cardiovascular disease, but there is limited evidence.

Moreover, compared to persistent long-term use of solid fuels, adopting clean fuels was associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

Professor Zhengming Chen, principal investigator, University of Oxford, UK, said: “We found that long-term use of solid fuels for cooking was associated with an excess risk of cardiovascular death, after accounting for established risk factors. Switching to electricity or gas weakened the impact of previous solid fuel use, suggesting that the negative association may be reversible.”

