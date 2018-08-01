List of renown oversea Pakistanis shining in the world

Web Desk: There are many factors required to become more popular or likeable or successful than others. Success don’t always come overnight, it mostly require long-term struggle. Successful people embrace every challenges and enjoy their journey.

Pakistani people can be found almost every part of country. Pakistanis are not the nation that can be left behind. They do have talent, creativity, intelligence, etc that are required to gain fame in any field. There are many successful Pakistani people who are popular all-around the world and their achievements are not ordinary.

Have a look at the list of overseas Pakistanis who are shining in the world. (The people in the list are listed without any order)

Sadiq Khan

British Politician, Sadiq Aman Khan, was born in London, but his parents were from Pakistan. Sadiq Khan is a Mayor of London since 2016 and was the Member of Parliament from 2005 to 2016. Khan won the largest number of votes in one election of any politician in British history. He is the first Muslim to lead UK capital.

He has introduced reforms to limit charges on London’s public transport and focused on the unity of different communities. He was a vocal supporter of the unsuccessful ‘Britain Stronger in Europe’.

Kumail Nanjiani

Pakistani-American stand-up comedian, Kumail Nanjiani, is also known for acting, writing and podcast hosting. Nanjiani is the main cast member on HBO’s Emmy Award-nominated series ‘Silicon Valley’. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best original Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards.

He starred in the film ‘The Big Sick’, that was the third highest grossing independent film released in 2017, grossing over 40 million dollars. In just 10 years of his career, he worked extraordinarily. Many of his projects are coming ahead.

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed also known as Riz MC, is a British Pakistani actor, rapper and activist. Initially, he gained popularity with his work in independent films such as ‘The Road to Guantanamo’ ‘Shifty’, ‘Four Lions’, etc. Ahmed starred in the HBO miniseries ‘The Night Of’ as Nasir Khan, his performance in the series were critically lauded.

He won the award for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie’ for The Night of, and became the first Asian and Muslim to win in the category.

He is a member of the ‘Swet Shop Boys’ as a rapper. He is also known for his political rap music, which has been involved in raising funds for Rohingya and Syrain refugee children.

Zayn Malik

Zain Javadd Malik, known as Zayn Malik, is a son of Yaser Malik, who is a British Pakistani. Zayn is a singer and songwriter. He was a member of boy band known as ‘One Direction’. Millions of the people around the world adored the band.

Zayn released ‘Pillowtalk’ as his very first single ever for his debut solo that become the 25th song to debut at number one. All this made Zayn’s popularity skyrocket.

He is also known for his looks and

is regarded as the Asian’s 3rd sexiest men in 2017.

Laraib Atta

Laraib Atta, who is a daughter of renowned folk singer Attaullah Khan, is a professional Visual Effects (VFX) artist hails from Isakhel, Pakistan. Earlier, she worked as visual effects artist for Hollywood films including 10,000 BC, The Chronicles of Narnia, Prince of Persia, Godzilla and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

a Pakistani VFX artist, Laraib Atta worked in blockbuster Hollywood movie ‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’. She performed the role of a digital composer in the movie. She got her big breakthrough in Hollywood at the age of 19. She has become the Pakistan’s youngest female VFX artist.

Nergis Mavalvala

She is a Pakistani-American astrophysicist who is famous for her role in the first observation of gravitational waves. She is a professor of Astrophysics at the Massacusetts Institute of Technology. Nergis Mavalvala has performed notable pioneering experiments on laser cooling of macroscope onjects and in the generation of squeezed quantum states of light.

She is viewed as a role model for aspiring female scientists who broke all the stereotypical gender roles and chose her area of interest.