LHC orders vote recount in NA-131 Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday ordered recounting of votes in NA-131 Lahore constituency.

Announcing its reserved verdict on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khwaja Saad Rafique’s plea, the LHC judge Justice Mamoonur Rasheed barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing notification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s success in NA-131 Lahore.

The LHC had reserved the verdict on Rafique’s plea to recount votes in NA-131 Lahore constituency.

On the other hand, former railways minister Rafique took a jibe at the prime minister-in-waiting over his ‘dual behavior’ pertaining to recount in constituencies.

Talking to media in Lahore, Rafique said: “Imran Khan favors reopening of constituencies in public but his legal team does the opposite in the courts”.

Rafique told media persons that he wanted Khan to retain NA-131 seat. “If Khan swears in as country’s premier, he would be de-seat by the election tribunal”, predicted Rafique.

Calling for reopening all constituencies of Pakistan for recounting, Rafique equated General Elections 2018 with ‘selection’.—NNI