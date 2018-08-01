King Khan’s overwhelming response on Suhana’s first work in showbiz

Web Desk: Filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan have a strong bond. They both welcomed Suhana Khan to the spotlight with an endearing message.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled his 18-year-old daughter’s first ever magazine cover. Then Karan Johar also wished her.

Have seen her on stage and had my heart bursting with pride!! She is stunning, soulful and a bonafide talent! Welcome to the spotlight my darling! Even in its harshest moments it will envelop you with immense love….and thank you for never calling me UNCLE! Love you ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wGIfET0nrD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 31, 2018

Suhana Khan has made her entry into the glamour world by becoming Vogue India’s cover star.

King Khan shared her cover and captioned, “Holding her in my arms again thanks to @vogueindia. ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are…’ except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & abig hug. Hello Suhana Khan!”