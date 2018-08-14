Kashmiris pray for peace, tranquility in Pakistan: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has greeted all people of Pakistan on Independence Day, and prayed for peace and tranquility of the country.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a message hoped that Pakistan would “keep supporting the genuine struggle of people of Jammu Kashmir as they have done in the past.”

Congratulating Pakistan, the Mirwaiz said the Kashmiri people pray for peace and tranquility of Pakistan, Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

Senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message from Jammu jail congratulated people of Pakistan on the Independence Day. He wished that all Pakistani should work for peace and prosperity of the country with unity. Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra also greeted the Pakistanis on the day.

Grand Mufti designate Mufti Nasirul Islam, People’s Political Party (PPP) Chairman, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League Chairman Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi and vice Chairman Zahid Ashraf, Islami Tanzeem Azadi Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Voice of Victims Executive Director Abdul Qadir Dar in their statements also felicitated people and government of Pakistan on the Independence Day. —APP