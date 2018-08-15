Kashmiris observe India’s Independence Day as Black Day

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Indian Independence Day as Black Day to convey the message to the international community that India continues to illegally occupy their homeland.

According to Kashmir media service, the Black Day is being marked by a complete strike in the occupied territory, call for which has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops, business establishments and schools are closed while traffic is off the road.

The occupation authorities have taken stringent measures in the name of so-celled security and deployed Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel in strength in all major cities and towns of the occupied territory to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.

Tight security measures have been taken in Srinagar and Jammu cities. Sharpshooters have been deployed in all sensitive areas and vital installations. Closed circuit TV cameras are also being used to monitor the movement of people. The authorities have suspended mobile phone and Internet services in most parts of the occupied territory. —APP