Kashmiri youth celebrate Pakistan’s independence day in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri youth are celebrating Pakistan Independence Day at many parts of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Tuesday with zeal and fervor.

A video went viral on social networking sites shows dozens of youth standing in queues and offering salute to Pakistani flag on the tune of the country’s national anthem, KMS reported.

In one picture, a group of youth carrying Pakistani flag are crossing river Jhelum.

In another picture, a youth is seen saluting Pakistani flag carried by another youth in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. -APP