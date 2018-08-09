Kangana share her thoughts on ongoing lynching spree in India

Web Desk: We come to know about the several mob lynching incidents in India, at the hand of cow vigilantes. On Wednesday, Bollywood actress shared her opinion about the increased number of lynchings.

She said, “You feel conflicted. You want to save the animals but when the lynching happens, you feel heartbroken at what’s going on. You feel this is wrong.”

She shared her role as protagonist, Laxmibai, in her upcoming movie in which she saves a calf. After the shoot, the film crew had a discussion, who said, ‘we can’t save a calf’ because we don’t want to look like cow savers.’

According to her, there is a prejudice against people, who are passionate about cow protection, which makes her want to work for welfare of cows in the country, but when she reads stories people being killed in the name of cows, she feels like and idiots.

“When such a prejudice thrives, as a person you feel very protective of who you are and what your values are, and you want to save all animals and you definitely want to save the cows because the prejudice is really agonising. But (then) lynching for cows takes place and you look like an idiot,” added Kangana.