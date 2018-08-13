Joint opposition to contest for all positions in Sindh Assembly: Imran Ismail

Designated Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail has said that he will take all along to serve the people of province.

Talking to media men in front of Sindh Assembly today he said joint opposition in Sindh Assembly will take part in the election of leader of the house, speaker and deputy speaker.

He said joint opposition has decided that candidate for the election of leader of the house will be from Grand Democratic Alliance, for speaker from MQM Pakistan and for deputy speaker from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly will be from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.