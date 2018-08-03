John Abraham thinks India is not a safe place for women

Web Desk: John Ibraham, who is currently busy in shooting of his upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate consider India not a safe place for women.

His movie Sataymeva Jayate will touch the issue of corruption and molestation. While talking about his role, he said, “I’m not endorsing violence, but I feel that we’ve become too sophisticated in the dealing with these issues. My character Veer is a vigilante who handles things in a certain way which I think will resonate with our audience. And there’s an antidote in Manoj Bajpayee’s character, DCP Shivansh, who believes what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong.”

“As a proud Indian, I have the right to look at things happening in the country critically. I say this on record that India is not a safe place for women and animals. We’re one of the few countries where we disrobe a woman by just looking at her. It’s sad and getting worse. I’m scared, and this makes me question the society and the country I live in. I don’t endorse capital punishment, but I believe we need to instil the fear of death in these sick men to ensure that they don’t commit such crimes,” he added.