Jashan-e-Azadi Tennis enters into semi-final stages

PESHAWAR: Hamza and Karam and Uziar and Kashan Umar will clash in the final of the Under-14 Doubles in the Jashan-e-Azadi Tennis Tournament being played here at Synthetic Tennis Courts on Tuesday.

Famous heart surgeon Dr. Farhat Abbas was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the semi-finals matches the players were introduced to him. Dr. Farhat Abbas is Senior Vice President of KP Tennis Association. Tennis Coach Roman Khan, Nouman, Secretary Umar Ayaz and large number of players and spectators were also present.

In the first semi-final current Pakistan No. 1 in the Under-10 category and promising star Hamza Roman and Karam Khan defeated Kamran and Rehman by 6-2 and 6-3 and moved to the final.

In the second semi-final Uzair Khan and Kashan Umar recorded victory against Shahsawar and Haseeb Ullah.

In the Under-14 singles Uzair and Hamza also moved to the semi-finals.

Uzair defeated Haseeb Ullah by 6-1 and 6-2 and Hamza Roman beat Kamran by 6-2 and 6-2. Hamid Israr beat Shahsawar by 6-2 and 6-3, Kashan Umar beat Hamza Arif by 6-1 and 6-1.

In the Ladies singles Orain Khan beat Komal and Anum Fayyaz beat Saira by 6-2 and 6-3. Orain Khan and Anum will clash against Anum in the final. In the Veteran doubles Israr Gul and Jehanzeb beat Amjad and Mubariq Shah by 6-2 and 6-2. In the second match Irfan Ullah and Iftikhar beat Dr. Farhat Abbad and Wakeel Khan by 6-2 and 6-3. -APP