Jam Kamal nominated Balochistan CM

QUETTA: A meeting of Balochistan Awami Party and its coalition partners was held here Friday to discuss formation of government in the province.

President of Balochistan Awami Party, Jam Kamal Khan presided over the meeting.

The meeting unanimously nominated Jam Kamal Khan for the office of Balochistan as new Chief Minister while former Chief Minister, Mir. Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo was nominated as Speaker Provincial Assembly.

The MPAs-elect and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Awami National Party, Hazara Democratic Party and Jamhoori Watan Party attended the meeting.

Later, talking to the newsmen, Jam Kamal Khan said they enjoy simple majority with the support of 33 MPAs in the House.