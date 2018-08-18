Jam Kamal elected new CM Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Saturday elected Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Jam Kamal Khan as new chief minister of the province.

Jam Kamal received 39 votes while his rival JUI-F leader Mir Yunas Aziz Zehri secured 20 votes.

The newly elected speaker of the provincial assembly Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo presided over the session during which the new chief minister was elected.

The new chief minister would take the oath of his office here at the Governor House on Sunday in at 5 pm on Sunday.—APP