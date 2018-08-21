‘It never said that foreign loans will not be taken’

Islamabad: Financial Minister Asad Umar has clarified that it is never said that foreign loans will not be taken and also said to make revolution changes in economy with support of the people.

During talking to media in Karachi, Asad Umar said, “Tax base will be increased for revenue generation by revamping the FBR.”

“The looted wealth of the country will be brought back and people’s money will be spent on people. He said all decisions will be made in parliament,” Finance Minister said.

He said all the steps can be successful only with the cooperation of people.

Asad Umar said the newly elected government will create employment opportunities for youth as part of its election manifesto.

In a tweet message, he also said those who have stolen public money and hide it abroad is loud and clear.