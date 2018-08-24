iPhone prices may come down, thanks to China

Web Desk: Apple has a massive supply chain in order to be able to manufacture the millions of iPhones shipping around the world. For a steady profit margin, Apple has been casting further along eastern shores for lower-priced components, reported India Times.

To achieve this, Apple has had to cast about for ways to lower production costs, and it seems to have found the thread in China.

For instance, look at Taiwan-based battery module maker Simplo Technology. According to DigiTimes, the manufacturer has switched from Apple to supplying batteries to electric bike companies. Instead, iPhones and iPads will have batteries from the likes of Desay Battery Technology and Sunwoda Electronic, both based on China. Catcher Technology, a Taiwanese metal chassis maker is also reportedly looking scrambling for new large scale customers after Apple ditched them for Chinese production outlet, Everwin Precision Technology.

Apple hopes to drive down the minimum pricing on its devices, in order to recover from its recent stagnation in sales.