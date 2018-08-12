IOK: 24 police officers left jobs in face of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, twenty four special police officers have left their jobs in the face of unrelenting Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and New Delhi’s deep conspiracies to change demography of the state, reported Radio Pakistan.

The job leaving officers have also sought apology from Kashmiri people.

According to media reports, some of these officers have announced their resignations in mosques and others simply stayed at home to indicate they have quitted police jobs.

These officers hail from different villages in Tral.