Interim Govt to retain prices of POL products for current month

The interim government has decided to maintain oil prices at the existing levels for the current month.

A notification by Finance Ministry says the petroleum prices have been retained at current levels in order to provide relief to the common man despite the request of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for bumping up the rates owing to higher costs in the global market.

Accordingly, prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene, and light diesel will remain at per-litre rates of Rs95.24, Rs112.94, Rs83.96, and Rs75.37, respectively.