India’s population is about to surpass China

Web Desk: China is termed as the most thickly populated country in the world. But new study revealed that India’s population will surpass China by 2030.

According to the study, by 2050 India’s population will be 25% more than China, it will be a home to 1.68 billion people. The insights were based on a 2018 World Population Data Sheet released by the Population Reference Bureau (FBR), a private, American non-profit organization.

According to the study, India’s population will be 8% more than that of China by mid-2030. And by mid-2050, India will take the lead with its population 25% more than that of China. Currently, India’s population is estimated to be around 1.37 billion while that of China is around 1.39 billion, reported HT.

The study revealed that India’s population is expected to reach 1.53 and 1.68 billion by mid-2030 and mid-2050 respectively. Whereas China’s population will reach 1.42 billion by mid-2030 and then fall to 1.34 billion by mid-2050.

Demographic Transition (DT) is a phenomenon in which a country’s death rates and birth rates decline with economic development. Since death rates start declining earlier than birth rates, there is an initial phase of rapid increase in the population.