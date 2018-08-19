Indians criticize Sidhu’s message of love

Web Desk: Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has received warm welcome in Pakistan, Army Chief of Pakistan embraced him. Sidhu also poured his love for Pakistan but extremists in India started criticizing his visit to Pakistan.

Imran Khan sent a message from the old friend to the Indian government to remove the rage. Pak army also struggled to maintain the peace. Sidhu delivered a gift from India to his friend.

Unfortunately, some people from India gave a bitter response of Pakistan’s love. But Sidhu keeps on giving message of love.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said before leaving Pakistan on Sunday, the he is leaving Pakistan after laying foundation of a good initiative for peace, love, and harmony.

He expressed the hope that someone will construct a building of peace on the foundations he has laid down.

To a question, he proposed a match between champions of Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League. He said cricket plays an important role in bringing people together.