Indian journalist Kuldeep Nayar dies at 95

Web Desk: Indian veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Kuldeep Nayar died on Thursday in New Delhi, at the age of 95, reported Aaj News.

His last rites will be performed today at the Lodhi Road crematorium. Nayar is survived by his wife and two sons.

Nayar also served as India’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

A veteran journalist, diplomat, parliamentarian and an author, Nayar wore many hats in his decades of public life.

He was born in 1924 in Sialkot, Punjab, and moved to India after Partition.

In his long career, he served as a press information officer to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri as well as veteran Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Govind Ballabh Pant.

As a journalist, he worked with a range of news agencies and media organisations in India and was also the correspondent of The Times, London, for more than two decades.

He wrote over a dozen books, and is best known for his works like: ‘Between the Lines’, ‘Scoop! – Inside stories from Partition to the present’, ‘Distant Neighbours: A tale of the Subcontinent’, among others.