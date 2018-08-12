India should work with Pakistan’s new PM for closer ties: Chinese Website

Chinese official website ‘China.org.cn’ in an article has said that India cannot bypass its two principal neighbors, China and Pakistan, as it has no option but to maintain good relations with them, reported Radio Pakistan.

The author of the article hoped that under Imran Khan’s leadership, Pakistan will become a great democratic country, as he promised during the election campaign.

The article was penned by Rabi Sankar Bosu, Secretary of New Horizon Radio Listeners’ Club. He said, “India-China-Pakistan cooperation will better safeguard peace and stability in the entire region.”

The article articulates that sports diplomacy is likely to be an important part of opening new avenues of peace between Pakistan and India.