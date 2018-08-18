India 82-3 against England in 3rd Test

NOTTINGHAM: India were 82 for three at lunch after losing the toss on the first day of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

England’s Ben Stokes was soon into the action just days after being acquitted of an affray charge, but another pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes took the wickets in a spell of three for 18 in 6.4 overs.

Cheteshwar Pujara (14) was out to what became the last ball before lunch when he hooked Woakes to Adil Rashid at long leg.

India captain Virat Kohli was four not out.

England lead this five-match series 2-0. —AFP