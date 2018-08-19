India 329 all out against England in 3rd Test

NOTTINGHAM: India were bowled out for 329 after losing the toss on the second day of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

After resuming on their overnight 307 for six, India lost their last four wickets for 22 runs in 19 balls.

James Anderson wrapped up the innings with two wickets in two balls as he dismissed tailenders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

That means England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker is on a hat-trick when he next bowls in this match.

The wicket also took Anderson, who had innings figures of three for 64, to 556 career Test wickets — just seven shy of retired Australia great Glenn McGrath’s tally of 563, the most by a pace bowler in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli, the India captain, top-scored with 97 on Saturday and shared a fourth-wicket stand of 159 with Ajinkya Rahane, who made 81.

England lead this five-match series 2-0.—AFP