India 19-0 at 1st day close of 4th Test, trail England by 227 runs

SOUTHAMPTON: India were 19 without loss in reply to England’s first innings 246, a deficit of 227 runs, at stumps on the first day of the fourth Test at Southampton on Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan was three not out and KL Rahul 11 not out.

England were in dire straits at 86 for six after winning the toss before Sam Curran’s Test-best 78 revived the innings.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah led the tourists’ attack with three wickets for 46 runs from 20 overs.

England lead this five-match series 2-1.—AFP