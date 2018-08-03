India 110-5 against England at 3rd day close of 1st Test, need further 84 to win

BIRMINGHAM: India were 110 for five in their second innings, needing a further 84 runs to reach their victory target of 194, at stumps on the third day of the first Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday.

India captain Virat Kohli was 43 not out following his first-innings 149, the star batsman’s maiden Test century in England, with Dinesh Karthik unbeaten on 18

Earlier, India dismissed England for 180 in their second innings, with fast bowler Ishant Sharma taking five for 51 in 13 overs.

Sam Curran made 63, his maiden Test fifty coming in just his second match at this level.

His innings followed the 20-year-old Surrey left-arm swing bowler’s Test-best return of four for 74 on Thursday.

This is England’s 1,000th Test and the first of a five-match series.—AFP