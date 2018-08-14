Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated in France

ISLAMABAD: A simple yet dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Embassy in Paris on Tuesday to celebrate the country’s Independence Day.

Members of Pakistani community, officers and officials of the Embassy, their families and media persons attended the ceremony in large number.

Special messages of the President and the Prime Minister felicitating the Pakistani nation on this auspicious occasion were read out, a message received here from Paris said.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Moin ul Haque in his address congratulated the Pakistan community and entire Pakistani nation on this historic occasion.

He paid rich tribute to founding fathers for their tireless efforts and countless sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan.

The ambassador congratulated the people of Pakistan for exercising their right to vote which for the first time in the country’s history would mark a peaceful transition to a third democratic elected government.

He added that with this successful election and peaceful transition of power, democratic institutions in the country have been strengthened.

He expressed confidence that all the Pakistanis whether living in Pakistan or aboard would work together for the country’s growth and development and to realize the vision of our founding fathers for making Pakistan a modern and prosperous state.

Later, three bright French students of Pakistan origin were awarded Jinnah Scholarships for outstanding academic achievements.

The Jinnah Award was instituted this year by the Embassy of Pakistan to France to acknowledge academic achievements of Pakistani students in France. —APP