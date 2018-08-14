Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated in Brussels

ISLAMABAD: To celebrate 71st Independence Day of Pakistan, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, in which Pakistani community in Belgium and Luxembourg participated in large number, with full enthusiasm.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Naghmana A Hashmi raised the flag while national anthem played in the background, a message received here from Brussels said.

In her address Ambassador Hashmi called upon following Quaid-i-Azam’s principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline in better interest and spirit for achieving respect in community of nations. She said that our identity remains Pakistani no matter where we go in the world.

Ambassador Hashmi paid tributes to the people of Pakistan. She said as a nation the people of Pakistan made huge sacrifices for not only attaining independence but even afterwards.

She reminded of loss of lives of over 70,000 people including armed forces, police, rangers and civilians in the past few decades.

Ambassador Hashmi reiterated the need to remember inclusive vision of Quaid-i-Azam that envisaged respect for all the religions and ethnicities in Pakistan. The spirit of unity irrespective of cast and creed was the greatest need of the hour, she asserted.

An exhibition of pencil sketches of Quaid-i-Azam by an Antwerp based Pakistani artist Tajammul Hussain was also arranged on the occasion. A painting competition of children on the theme “Mera Piyara Pakistan” was also arranged in which more than 30 children participated in two categories.

Messages of president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out by Economic Minister Omar Hameed and Minister Press Syeda Sultana Rizvi respectively.

National songs were presented by a group of students from Ghent led by Saba Kazmi and also by Mian Adil Sardar Ghani, Mian Shahbaz Ghani and Mazhar Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Hassan Iqbal. Seven year old Maham Pervaiz also made a speech on the occasion.

Community members from different cities of Belgium including Brussels, Ghent, Liege and Leuven as well as Luxembourg participated in the event with full fervour.

Certificates and prizes were distributed among the participants of painting competition, national songs and Quiz competition. —APP